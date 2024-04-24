The steep price West Ham have to pay in order to sign Amorim

West Ham United have been linked with a pursuit of Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim, and it looks like it won’t come cheap if they want to hire the Portuguese tactician this summer.

Amorim has done a hugely impressive job at Sporting, earning links with big names like Liverpool and Chelsea in recent times, though he also flew to London for surprise talks with West Ham.

Fabrizio Romano had an update on Amorim to West Ham in his exclusive Daily Briefing column this morning, but it’s also clear that Sporting are in a strong position when it comes to keeping their manager, as clubs may be reluctant to pay the £17.2m clause required to get him out of his contract.

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo claims that’s Sporting’s price for Amorim, and the club are known for being tough negotiators.

It remains to be seen if the Hammers can realistically pull this off or if they’ll have to look elsewhere for a replacement for David Moyes.

