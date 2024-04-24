Ruben Amorim’s future cleared amid Liverpool and West Ham interest

Premier League clubs Liverpool and West Ham United are both set to miss out on appointing Sporting manager Ruben Amorim.

Close to leading his team to the Primeira Liga title this season, the 39-year-old has been strongly linked to both the Reds and the Hammers.

The Portuguese publication Record reports that Amorim will not be joining West Ham or Liverpool over the summer.

On Monday, the 39-year-old left for England to have face-to-face negotiations with the Hammers, who are searching for a manager to replace David Moyes.

According to the source, Amorim and West Ham had unconvincing talks, and it seems doubtful that the former Benfica star would move to the London Stadium.

Liverpool reportedly considered the Portuguese manager to be their top pick to succeed Jurgen Klopp, but the Reds’ enthusiasm for the Sporting man has somewhat soured.

Liverpool lose out on both Alonso and Amorim

Klopp is set to leave the Merseyside club in the summer after a nine-year spell, having taken the club to the top of English and European football in his tenure.

Hailed as the successor apparent to Klopp’s throne at Anfield, Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen has agreed to stay with the Bundesliga winners next season.

The focus shifted to Sporting manager Amorim, but based on events over the previous week, it appears that he will not be making the move to Premier League in the summer.

Liverpool shift focus to other target

Arne Slot of Feyenoord has become a strong contender for the position, forcing Liverpool to shift their focus elsewhere.

Meanwhile, West Ham United are considering a move for former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick, according to latest reports.

In his 178 competitive games since assuming leadership in Lisbon at the start of 2021, Amorim has amassed an outstanding record of 125 victories and just 27 losses.

Both the clubs will be disappointed to miss out on Amorim but they have shifted their focus to other targets.