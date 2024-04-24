Wolves winger Pedro Neto is a player Arsenal “admire greatly”, according to Charles Watts, who has also spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about the Gunners’ interest in Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

The north London giants are looking for new attacking talent to add a bit of an X-factor to their squad this summer, according to Watts in his Daily Briefing column, and he admitted Neto and Olise could be two names to watch.

Both have impressed in the Premier League, looking like exactly the kind of exciting young players who could have a positive impact at top six clubs, or other top teams around Europe.

Watts did acknowledge that Neto’s injury record could be an issue for Arsenal, but it does seem that there is genuine interest there in both the Portuguese wide-man and Olise at Palace.

Olise or Neto transfer – Who will Arsenal go for?

“Michael Olise is an interesting name that has been thrown into the mix as well. All the top sides will be looking at him, they have to be because of his undoubted quality and the fact that he has a release clause. Whether his injury issues put the top clubs off remains to be seen, but he would certainly give Arsenal some X-Factor, which is something they perhaps are missing a bit when it comes to the final third,” Watts said.

“My understanding is one of the big things Arsenal are looking to add this summer is someone who can come in and do something a bit different in attack. Someone who can maybe open the game up by himself with a piece of individual magic when teams are sitting in and frustrating Arsenal. Olise is certainly someone who meets that criteria, so it will be one to keep an eye on.

“Pedro Neto has long been a target of Arsenal, he’s a player they admire greatly. But again, his injury issues have to be a concern and might stop the club from firming up their interest.”