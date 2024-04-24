Arsenal transfer news: Vlahovic links, Partey’s future, Olise or Neto, and more

This article was originally published on the Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Charles Watts’ exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service at thedailybriefing.io

Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal rumours surface again, but Alexander Isak would be my pick

Dusan Vlahovic is a player who was heavily linked with Arsenal in the past and we’re seeing some stories about him again ahead of this summer. There was lots of talk, most of which came from Italy, that they were desperately trying to sign him when he was at Fiorentina.

It was one of those transfer sagas that was actually quite difficult to follow because the speculation from Italy was so intense and the reports were so adamant that Arsenal were having bids knocked back, that it felt like there must be something in the rumours. But all along, the word I was getting when speaking to people around Arsenal was that the reports were way off.

Yes, there was some interest because he was a good player who was scoring goals – every top club around Europe was probably interested – but I was always told that that was as far as it went in terms of Arsenal. Sources I spoke to were adamant that no bids had been made and that the sense at the club was that Fiorentina and Vlahovic’s agents were using Arsenal’s name to try and get Juventus to firm up their interest and put some big money on the table, which of course they eventually did.

I’ve not heard anything to suggest that Arsenal are looking at Vlahovic as a priority target this summer. He’s done OK at Juventus, but I’m not sure he’s done enough to convince Arsenal, or anyone else, that he would be worth the money it would probably take to get him out of Turin.

When I look at Arsenal now and what they need up front, I would say someone like Alexander Isak at Newcastle would be a far better option. Injury issues aside, I think Isak would be perfect for this Arsenal team. He’s strong, his technique is excellent, he can press really well from the front, can play centrally or from the left and most importantly he is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League. Isak would certainly be top of my list, although it would clearly be very difficult to get him out of Newcastle.

Thomas Partey has reminded us what he’s capable of, but what does the future hold for him this summer?

Thomas Partey’s future is certainly going to be one of the big talking points of the summer. Last summer Arsenal were open to selling Thomas, but no tempting offers came in. They weren’t pushing him out of the door or anything, but given his age, his poor injury record and the fact he was one of the club’s biggest earners and was into the final two years of his deal, they would have cashed in if a good enough bid arrived.

In the end, that didn’t happen, so they were happy to keep him around and I think this summer will be exactly the same situation. He will have one year left on his contract and so should a good bid come in, they would consider it. But I don’t think they will actively be trying to force him out.

He’s not played that much since returning to fitness, but he showed against Chelsea on Wednesday night how good a player he still is when fit. So it might be they just decide to keep him around for the final year of his contract before allowing him to leave on a free. Juventus have been consistently linked, but I’ve never had it confirmed that those links are genuine. There was certainly interest from Saudi last summer, but Partey wasn’t overly keen on that. He really wanted to stay at Arsenal.

When he first signed he wanted to come in and help Arsenal get back into the Champions League, so he really wanted to have a good crack at that this season. Unfortunately he was injured and missed all of it, so I don’t think he will be too keen on leaving this summer either. It all depends on what offers come in really.

Michael Olise, Pedro Neto, and those surprise Bernardo Silva links

We could see Arsenal target an attacking player this summer and that’s inevitably led to plenty of speculation, so I thought I’d provide an update on what I’m hearing. I’ve seen a few surprising reports linking Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva with Arsenal, but I have no idea where that has come from. I can’t see any way of that happening. If he does eventually go anywhere, you would think he will finally end up at Barcelona.

Michael Olise is an interesting name that has been thrown into the mix as well. All the top sides will be looking at him, they have to be because of his undoubted quality and the fact that he has a release clause. Whether his injury issues put the top clubs off remains to be seen, but he would certainly give Arsenal some X-Factor, which is something they perhaps are missing a bit when it comes to the final third.

My understanding is one of the big things Arsenal are looking to add this summer is someone who can come in and do something a bit different in attack. Someone who can maybe open the game up by himself with a piece of individual magic when teams are sitting in and frustrating Arsenal. Olise is certainly someone who meets that criteria, so it will be one to keep an eye on.

Pedro Neto has long been a target of Arsenal, he’s a player they admire greatly. But again, his injury issues have to be a concern and might stop the club from firming up their interest.

Arsenal thrash Chelsea and look in good shape for the tougher test against Tottenham

What a night it was for Arsenal against Chelsea on Tuesday. The way they have responded to the defeats against Villa and Bayern deserves real credit. I thought they were good at Wolves, especially on the back of such a morale and energy sapping trip to Munich. But they were just on another level against Chelsea. They demolished them in that second half.

There were so many good performances, but Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice were just outstanding. Having Thomas Partey back in midfield was huge and it really gave Odegaard and Rice the freedom to express themselves going forward. It’s such a shame that we’ve had to wait until late April to see that midfield trio play together in the Premier League. Had Partey been fit and available all season, I really think the title would have been Arsenal’s by now.

It was also great to see Kai Havertz have another impressive night. He is playing so well right now and contributing so much. The team just looks so balanced with him playing as the No.9 and I really think Mikel Arteta should stick with the same starting XI for Sunday’s huge trip to Spurs.

The spine of the team looks so strong, with Partey, Rice and Odegaard playing in front of the two centre-backs and Havertz at the top of it all. They were far too good for Chelsea to cope with and while Sunday’s north London derby at Tottenham will be a much tougher proposition, you still feel Arsenal will have enough to win it, providing they all play at their best.