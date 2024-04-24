BBC man blames EFL for what happened to Leeds this week

Leeds United climbed back into an automatic promotion spot with a 4-3 win against Middlesbrough on Monday night.

However, despite the jubilant scenes as this year’s race for promotion reaches it’s dramatic climax, Daniel Farke has been left to sweat on the condition of his squad as they prepare for a quick turnaround against QPR.

Although the Whites had a nine-day break before playing Boro, they have just four days to prepare for QPR, and BBC Radio Leeds pundit Jon Newsome has highlighted the potential poor scheduling from the EFL.

Speaking after the Whites’ win over Boro, Newsome said: “It’s difficult, as we said before the game you’re damned if you, damned if you don’t [make changes] sometimes if you are a manager. If he had not made any changes, and someone maybe gets injured, then he’s at fault again, isn’t he?

“I can understand it, it’s preservation. He’s got one eye on Friday, we all know, Leeds fans were singing it, the fact we are playing Monday and Friday is disgusting really.

“Everyone else is playing Saturday-Saturday, but we’ve got a massive turnaround away at Boro, then away in London. Loads of travel just because it’s got to be on TV. Poor.”