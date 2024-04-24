(Video) Bruno Fernandes scores long-range stunner vs. Sheff Utd

Manchester United have taken the lead against Sheffield United during tonight’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford for the first time this evening.

Falling behind earlier in the match on two occasions following goals from Jayden Bogle and Ben Brereton Diaz, the home team have had to come behind, and have done so thanks to a wonderful showing from captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder converted from the spot after Harry Maguire drew the Red Devils level.

And now the former Sporting Lisbon playmaker has doubled his tally with a beautiful long-range effort which left Wes Fodringham with absolutely no chance.

Bruno Fernandes what a goal wtf pic.twitter.com/awClw3p9Fl — Janty (@CFC_Janty) April 24, 2024

Pictures from BeIN Sports.