(Video) Bruno Fernandes nets from spot as Man Utd draw level vs. Sheff Utd

Manchester United FC Sheffield United FC
Bruno Fernandes has come to Manchester United’s rescue again.

The Portuguese midfielder has netted his ninth Premier League goal of the season after beating Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Fodringham from 18 yards.

Fernandes’ strike could not have come at a better time for Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag.

After falling behind thanks to a Jayden Fogle opener, United, although drawing back level through Harry Maguire, found themselves behind at the 50-minute mark after Ben Brereton Diaz put the Blades back into the lead.

Pictures from BeIN Sports.

The home team aren’t out of it just yet though. Fernandes’ 61st-minute penalty is perhaps the only thing keeping Erik Ten Hag in a job.

 

