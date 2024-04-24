Much sought after Championship Play-Off Final Tickets are often termed tickets to the richest game in football and with good reason.

It is the last chance for teams from the English second-tier to be promoted to the Premier League and all the riches that brings.

Perhaps the nature of the fixture is what sees form generally go out of the window. Often a high scoring affair, the tension is always palpable both on the pitch and in the Wembley stands.

The Championship Play-Off Final this year takes place just a day after the FA Cup Final, so the Wembley groundsmen have a busy 24 hours ahead of them.

Which teams will play in the 2024 Championship Play-Off Final?

Things are really hotting up at the top of the Championship at the moment, with the two automatic promotion places being contested by Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Leeds United.

A single point currently separates guaranteed promotion from a Play-Off position (a context likely to be player-out between Leeds and Ipswich), whilst the other three spots will probably be taken up by Southampton, West Brom and Norwich City.

Were Leeds to go up either automatically or through the Play-Offs, their team could look markedly different after it was revealed that they may have to sell off their top stars.

Buy Championship Play-Off Final tickets

There’s still a chance for anyone in the top 10 to make a late surge to the Play-Off places, but the likelihood is that the finalists will come from the teams already mentioned.

Where to buy Championship Play-Off Final tickets

To purchase Championship Play-Off Final tickets, supporters should visit the website of the clubs that make it to the final in the first instance.

Unlike other finals, ticket allocation to each team is normally plentiful, though it must be borne in mind that it’s still unlikely to be anywhere near enough to satisfy demand.

Every fan wants to be there when their team is promoted, and for them to do so at Wembley Stadium is just the icing on the cake.

There may be a priority or ballot system in place for the clubs that make the final, with details available on the club websites nearer the time.

Buy Championship Play-Off Final tickets

Fortunately, Live Football Tickets will have seats available in every section of Wembley Stadium, including Club Wembley.

How much are Championship Play-Off Final tickets?

The EFL haven’t yet released confirmed details of ticket pricing, however, last season, Luton Town charged between £52 for Category 4 tickets, rising to £98 for Category 1.

In anticipation of the expected demand, particularly if there are some big clubs contesting the Championship Play-Off Final, ticket prices on the resale market will be more expensive than usual.

Buy Championship Play-Off Final tickets

Live Football Tickets are your go-to source for Championship Play-Off Final tickets, and they will be releasing full pricing details in due course.

Depending on your preference, seats will be available for each section of Wembley Stadium, and there’s no fuss when using their website to purchase. Their 150% guarantee has you covered and will put your mind at ease.