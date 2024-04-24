Chelsea eyeing up highly-rated Liverpool target as Mauricio Pochettino replacement

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is a man in demand and it is being reported that the Portuguese coach is being monitored by Chelsea should the Blues part ways with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season.

The Argentine coach took over at Stamford Bridge last summer but the campaign has been a disaster for the West London club.

Chelsea will end the season trophyless and currently sit ninth in the Premier League standings. What is more worrying for fans of the club is the performance level of their team as the Blues have been embarrassed on multiple occasions this season.

It is not all Pochettino’s fault as the other managers that came before him also struggled to get a tune out of this current group of players; nevertheless, the owners at Chelsea may look to make a switch ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim is a candidate, reports the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail.

Chelsea interested in Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim

Amorim is a coach in high demand and was in London this week for talks with West Ham and Liverpool.

The Sporting boss has been linked to the Reds for weeks but it looks like the Merseyside club are going in another direction at present. According to The Athletic, Liverpool have had an opening offer for Arne Slot rejected after making the Feyenoord head coach their preferred choice to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

This would make the pathway to Amorim easier and it is one Chelsea may take if they decide to sack Pochettino. The hierarchy at Stamford Bridge will likely wait until the season is over to make this decision and the 5-0 hammering from Arsenal on Tuesday night will not have helped the former Tottenham coach’s cause.