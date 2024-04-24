Chelsea are reluctant to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino before the start of next month due to their involvement with Soccer Aid.

The Chelsea boss is enduring a torrid spell in charge of the Blues with the 52-year-old averaging just 1.67 points per game since succeeding Graham Potter less than 12 months ago.

Consequently, with Chelsea sitting ninth in the Premier League table and suffering a humiliating 5-0 thrashing against London rivals Arsenal, the Argentine finds his position under immense threat.

However, according to a recent report from journalist Fraser Fletcher, the Chelsea hierarchy are in a tricky position when it comes to the possibility of sacking the former Spurs boss.

And that is because popular charity event Soccer Aid, which takes place next month, is scheduled to be played at Stamford Bridge and Pochettino is lined up to manage the Soccer Aid World XI.

One problem facing the Chelsea board in making a decision over Pochettino is Soccer Aid 2024. Its at Stamford Bridge on the 9th of June and the Argentine is lined up as manager for Soccer Aid World XI, making things potentially difficult should he go before then. pic.twitter.com/TjY5hUMHd5 — Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan (@FrazFletcher) April 24, 2024

Given the club and the manager’s involvement and commitment to the cause, it is understandable why Chelsea would feel they’re not currently in a position to dismiss the South American.

As for Pochettino, he will know he cannot rely on a charity event to keep him in a job and that results and performances must improve between now and the end of the season if he is to stand any chance of remaining in his role next season.