Chelsea to miss out on top target with European giants deciding to pay €120m release clause

Chelsea look set to miss out on Napoli’s Victor Osimhen as Paris Saint-Germain have decided to pay the €120m release clause in the Nigerian’s current contract.

The 25-year-old is expected to leave Naples this summer after a successful four years at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Osimhen helped fire Napoli to the Serie A title last season and has impressively netted 74 times across 129 appearances for the Italian side so far. The 2022/23 campaign was by far the striker’s most impressive as the Nigeria international scored 31 goals across 39 appearances.

That attracted the attention of several clubs across Europe with Chelsea and PSG being heavily linked to the 25-year-old.

According to Il Mattino, Victor Osmihen is close to signing for the Ligue 1 side as they have decided to pay his release clause of €120M.

This will primarily be funded by the money freed up by Kylian Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid but it remains to be seen if Chelsea get involved.

Chelsea to miss out on top target Victor Osimhen

It was reported last month via ESPN that Chelsea have identified Osimhen as their top target for their attack ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with the player also keen on the move.

The Premier League club are in desperate need of a striker and the past few days have highlighted this more than ever with Nicolas Jackson’s woes in front of goal evident during clashes with Man City and Arsenal.

The Blues will need to sell players before making a move for Osimhen and this is another factor that works in PSG’s favour.

It is becoming increasingly unlikely that Chelsea will beat the French club to the Napoli star and will need to move on to their alternative options.