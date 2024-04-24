Chelsea risk upsetting Mauricio Pochettino if they agree to sell Conor Gallagher.

That is the view of transfer journalist Dean Jones, who believes the Argentine boss would be left feeling ‘very angry’ if Todd Boehly signs off on a deal that would see Gallagher move on.

One of his manager’s most used players, Gallagher, 24, has started in 31 Premier League games this season.

However, following the Blues’ huge spending over the past three transfer windows, the Londoners must sell homegrown talent in the off-season if they’re to comply with the Premier League’s rules on Profit and Sustainability (PSR).

And with Gallagher being a product of the club’s academy, his proposed sale would represent 100 per cent profit on the accounts.

Chelsea warned not to sell Conor Gallagher

Allowing the 24-year-old, who has been linked with a switch to Newcastle and rivals Spurs, to leave could come with some major implications though.

“New links have started between Conor Gallagher and Newcastle, and it does not surprise me they would have interest, but I am not sure how far I would expect that to go,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“Obviously, Gallagher doesn’t want to leave Chelsea. He can’t even think about it at the moment, as far as I’ve heard, because he just doesn’t want it to happen. But if he does leave Chelsea, I have heard that him moving that far away from his family would not be ideal.

“I think another club in London could work better, and we know Spurs are keen and that his homegrown status would help them. It really is still a case of wait and see because if Pochettino does end up staying beyond this season, he would be very angry to see Gallagher sold.”

Since being promoted to Chelsea’s senior first team in 2022, Gallagher, who has just 12 months left on his contract has scored eight goals and registered nine assists in 89 games in all competitions.