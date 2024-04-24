Despite their recent upturn in results, Crystal Palace, according to recent reports, are heading into the summer transfer window in search of a new striker.

That’s according to talkSPORT, who believe Oliver Glasner has a clear favourite when it comes to reinforcing his attacking line.

While Jean-Philippe Mateta looked nailed on to be the player sacrificed in the summer, the Frenchman’s recent goalscoring form has seen him now likely to stay at Selhurst Park with Odsonne Edouard replacing him as the favourite to leave.

Consequently, Palace have reportedly identified Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho as a potential long-term replacement with the Nigerian about to be a free agent.

During his seven years at the King Power, Iheanacho, who has 47 senior international caps to his name, has scored 61 goals in 231 games in all competitions.