Dorigo claims Leeds hero keeps putting team in danger

A 4-3 win over Middlesbrough when the pressure was really on has arguably been one of Leeds United’s best results of the season.

Daniel Farke’s side knew that they needed to win at the Riverside Stadium and will almost certainly have to do so in their final two games of the Championship season against Queen’s Park Rangers and Southampton if they’re to stand any chance of going up automatically.

At present, the all whites find themselves in the second automatic promotion spot behind leaders Leicester City.

On 90 points, they’re four behind the Foxes and one ahead of Ipswich Town who, crucially, have a game in hand.

Georginio Rutter has to cut out mistakes says Leeds legend Dorigo

The Portman Road-based team have Hull City, Coventry and Huddersfield to play, and they too are likely to need to win all their matches to give them any chance of going up without needing to go through the lottery of the play-offs.

Each of the teams vying for promotion needs all of their players to be right at it for the remainder of the season, but former Leeds great, Tony Dorigo, hasn’t been impressed by Georginio Rutter of late.

“Georgi in these positions, got to do better – got to do better,” he said on commentary for LUTV during the game against Middlesbrough, and when the hosts had taken full advantage of Rutter’s error.

“He’s got away with losing the ball in bad positions before but not this time. Meslier should save that.”

He’s unlikely to be dropped for the remainder of the campaign, but Farke himself might be looking at Rutter’s penchant to be consistently making the same mistake and, at the very least, have a word with him.

The all whites simply can’t afford any more mistakes between now and the final whistle of their match against Southampton.

They’ll still be relying on Kieran McKenna’s side to slip up, but if they’ve not managed to do the business themselves, Leeds will have no one else to blame.