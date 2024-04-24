Howe admits he is not sure if he wants winger at Newcastle next season

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has not given a clear indication yet about the future of loaned-out youngster Yankuba Minteh as he impresses in his spell at Feyenoord.

The 19-year-old winger is making a real impression in the Eredivisie, but it remains to be seen if he’ll quite be ready to make the step up to playing for a club like Newcastle, who will no doubt be eager to try again for a top four finish next season.

Howe admits he’s keeping a close eye on how Minteh is progressing, and he sounds positive about the Gambia international, even if he’s not yet committing to using him regularly next season, with another loan spell perhaps what’s being hinted at.

“He’s done really well and he’s attacked the challenge of going on loan to a new league with new teammates, played in the Champions League, prestigious competitions and he’s done really, really well this year and I think he can be very proud of his efforts.