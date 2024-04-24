Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United have made “huge progress” following Sheffield United win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes his team are making huge progress this season.

United came from behind on Wednesday evening to beat bottom club Sheffield United in a chaotic match at Old Trafford.

Despite the home side dominating the early proceedings, the visitors took the lead following a mistake from Andre Onana before Harry Maguire levelled the scores.

Ben Brereton Diaz restored the visitors lead in the second half before Bruno Fernandes scored twice, the first a penalty before a fine thirty yard strike for the second.