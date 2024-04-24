Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United have made “huge progress” following Sheffield United win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes his team are making huge progress this season.
United came from behind on Wednesday evening to beat bottom club Sheffield United in a chaotic match at Old Trafford.
Despite the home side dominating the early proceedings, the visitors took the lead following a mistake from Andre Onana before Harry Maguire levelled the scores.
Ben Brereton Diaz restored the visitors lead in the second half before Bruno Fernandes scored twice, the first a penalty before a fine thirty yard strike for the second.
Rasmus Hojlund rounded out the scoring as the Red Devils moved into sixth three points ahead of Newcastle.
Ten hag believes United are making progress
The 54-year-old is under pressure at Old Trafford following a turbulent second season in charge, and despite making the FA Cup final it’s largely been a disappointing campaign.
After the game the Dutchman pointed out the amount of goals his side are scoring as a sign they have made progress.
The Red Devils are on course to beat last years total of 58 league goals, scoring 51 with five games remaining.
The former Ajax man believes the return of his injured defenders will help steady United and prove to Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS that he’s the right man for the job.
“We are striving to progress the team”, he said in quotes picked up by The Evening Standard.
“The number of goals we are scoring in this moment is a huge progress. If we have our back four back, then I’m sure we will be more consistent.”
Ten hag, whose contract runs until the end of next season has seen his future questioned amid reports INEOS want to replace him.
United host Burnley on Saturday before difficult games against Newcastle and Arsenal as the Red Devils look to qualify for the Europa League, with the Champions League seemingly out of reach.