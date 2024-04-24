Erik ten Hag faces pay cut if Man United don’t qualify for the Champions League, as he fights to save his job

Erik ten Hag will reportedly receive a 25% pay cut if Manchester don’t qualify for the Champions League and he remains manager next season.

The 54-year-old is under pressure at Old Trafford following an underwhelming campaign, despite making an FA Cup final.

The way United threw away a three goal lead against Coventry and scraped through on penalties only increased the scrutiny surrounding the Dutchman.

Ten Hag faces pay cut if he’s still in charge next season

United currently sit seventh in the Premier League, 16 points behind Aston Villa in fourth, but do have two games in hand.

Mathematically the Red Devils can still qualify for the Champions League, but their poor form and the unlikelihood of England being offered a fifth place in the competition means their chances have definitely decreased.

According to ESPN if United were to miss out on Champions League qualification, it would trigger a 25% pay cut for Ten Hag and some senior players on incentivised contracts.

This means the Dutchman’s salary would drop from £9m per-year to around £6.75m, meaning any compensation due to the former Ajax man would be less should, United decide to replace him.

A number of names have been linked with the Old Trafford hot seat should United chose to part ways with Ten Hag a year before his contract expires.

Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate have both been mentioned, whilst Thomas Tuchel will be available once he leaves Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

United have reportedly been impressed by Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, Bologna’s Thiago Motta and Girona’s Michel.

Ten Hag didn’t hold back when he spoke to the media ahead of United’s game against Sheffield United branding the fallout from the FA Cup semi final win a “disgrace.”

The United boss needs a strong end to the season to try and convince new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team he deserves another chance, but it could already be to late.