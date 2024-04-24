European giants make unique plan to appoint Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

A former Manchester United manager is involved in Bayern Munich’s plan to name Jurgen Klopp as their manager in the future.

Potential successors have begun to be identified, since Thomas Tuchel has mutually agreed to leave the team at the end of the season.

Bayern could still end the season with the Champions League title but the decision over the future of Tuchel has been already taken.

The German giants have lost the Bundesliga for the first time in over a decade to Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen team.

Bayern are now planning for next season and they have identified a number of managers to take charge of the club.

Bayern Munich make special plan for Jurgen Klopp

German publication Kicker claims that Bayern are thinking of hiring Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager for the 2024–2025 campaign, with the intention of employing Jurgen Klopp as their permanent manager after a year.

Liverpool boss Klopp has decided to take a break from football after completing nine years in charge of the Premier League.

That is the reason behind Bayern’s intention of appointing Rangnick as their interim manager for a season.

A possible appointment for 2025–2026 is Xabi Alonso, since the Spaniard has chosen to remain with Bayer Leverkusen for a minimum of one further year.

After Euro 2024, Julian Nagelsmann was being linked with a return to Bayern, but he chose to extend his contract with the German national team.

Rangnick will be used as a one season solution

Rangnick is currently the manager of Austria and he has experience of working in the Bundesliga before with RB Leipzig.

The German became the interim manager of Manchester United in 2021 following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

His time in the Premier League was disappointing, even though he is widely respected for his experience and expertise in the game.

The 65-year-old will be reportedly employed by Bayern for just one season before they make a move for Klopp.