Video: Everton take deserving lead over Liverpool following VAR scare

Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes have been dealt a huge blow as Everton have taken the lead in the Merseyside derby.
The Toffees have been brilliant in the opening 25 minutes at a hostile Goodison Park and have deservingly taken the lead.
Jarrad Branthwaite pounced on some scrappy play in the Liverpool box and managed to get a shot away to put Everton in front.
The home side were given a VAR scare when the goal was checked for offside as the Blues already had a penalty ruled out earlier in the clash.
Watch: Jarrad Branthwaite puts Everton in front against Liverpool
Jarrad Branthwaite has set Goodison Park on fire! ?? pic.twitter.com/d7KvmOcbgr
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2024
GOODISON PARK ERUPTS. EVERTON LEAD IN THE MERSEYSIDE DERBY. ?
? @peacock | #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/4w6Bj3jgWx
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 24, 2024
If Everton beat Liverpool it be a miracle .