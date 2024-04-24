Video: Everton take deserving lead over Liverpool following VAR scare

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes have been dealt a huge blow as Everton have taken the lead in the Merseyside derby. 

The Toffees have been brilliant in the opening 25 minutes at a hostile Goodison Park and have deservingly taken the lead.

Jarrad Branthwaite pounced on some scrappy play in the Liverpool box and managed to get a shot away to put Everton in front.

The home side were given a VAR scare when the goal was checked for offside as the Blues already had a penalty ruled out earlier in the clash.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle jump ahead of Liverpool in race for Sporting Lisbon star
(Video) Harry Maguire nets quick equaliser to draw Man United level vs. Blades
(Video) Andre Onana flaps as Jayden Bogle opens scoring & stuns Old Trafford

Watch: Jarrad Branthwaite puts Everton in front against Liverpool

More Stories Jarrad Branthwaite

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.