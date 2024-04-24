Video: Everton take deserving lead over Liverpool following VAR scare

Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes have been dealt a huge blow as Everton have taken the lead in the Merseyside derby.

The Toffees have been brilliant in the opening 25 minutes at a hostile Goodison Park and have deservingly taken the lead.

Jarrad Branthwaite pounced on some scrappy play in the Liverpool box and managed to get a shot away to put Everton in front.

The home side were given a VAR scare when the goal was checked for offside as the Blues already had a penalty ruled out earlier in the clash.

Watch: Jarrad Branthwaite puts Everton in front against Liverpool