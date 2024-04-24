Image: How did Everton star survive this nasty injury in Merseyside Derby?

Everton lead Liverpool 1-0 at the halftime break of the Merseyside Derby but will Vitaliy Mykolenko be back out for the Toffees? 

Sean Dyche’s men have been brilliant in the first half at an atmospheric Goodison Park and took the lead after 27 minutes through Jarrad Branthwaite.

A win would be massive for Everton’s survival hopes and will hope to hold onto the three points throughout the second 45 minutes.

One question will be if Mykolenko makes it back out. The left-back suffered a nasty-looking injury towards the end of the first half but the Ukrainian somehow walked it off.

Image: Everton star Vitaliy Mykolenko suffers nasty injury against Liverpool

