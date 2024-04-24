Tottenham have key edge over Man City in race for attacking midfielder transfer

Tottenham reportedly have an interest in Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze and it seems they may have the edge over Manchester City in a race for the 25-year-old this summer.

Eze is looking hugely impressive with Palace this season, and it’s long been the case that top clubs have been linked with him, and it seems it’s going to be a similar story this summer.

According to Football Transfers, Spurs are keen on Eze, and although Man City may also be in the picture for the England international, it seems his preference would be to stay closer to family in London.

Tottenham will no doubt hope this can see them move into pole position for Eze, though it will be interesting to see what happens if other London clubs enter the race for his signature.

Eze transfer: Spurs have edge in race for Palace star…for now

Tottenham could undoubtedly be seen as a tempting step up for Eze, but surely not as much as Arsenal if they were to get involved in this saga, and it’s easy to imagine the Gunners might also fancy the former QPR man.

Eze looks like he’d be a good fit for most top clubs and it might be that Arsenal would see him as a good option to come in and provide more depth in midfield or on the left-hand side of their front three.

Still, Spurs would probably be better placed to offer Eze regular playing time, which might also be an issue for clubs like Man City.

All in all, this probably does point towards Eze joining Tottenham as the most sensible option for all parties, but nothing will be decided in April, so we’ll have to see how this saga develops in the months ahead.

One Palace player to watch with Arsenal is Michael Olise, according to our columnist Charles Watts.