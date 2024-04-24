Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool/Arne Slot with contract talks ongoing

Liverpool have identified Feyenoord’s Arne Slot as their top candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at the Premier League club and the Reds are currently in discussions to bring the Dutch coach to Anfield for the 2024/25 campaign.

There have been many managers linked to the Merseyside club since Klopp announced that he is leaving the Premier League club at the end of the season with Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso the initial favourite before Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim took over in recent weeks.

However, this week it has emerged that Liverpool’s top candidate is Feyenoord’s Arne Slot and the Reds have seen their opening offer of €9million (£7.7m) rejected by the Eredivisie club, reports The Athletic.

The Premier League club are also in discussions with Slot and the 45-year-old is said to be very keen on taking over at Anfield next season.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on negotiations, reporting that Liverpool are currently discussing contract terms with Slot, who is represented by Rafaela Pimenta.

The Feyenoord coach has already given the green light to the move but the Reds will still need to agree a compensation fee with the Dutch outfit.

Arne Slot is the perfect fit for Liverpool

The hierarchy at Liverpool have done a great job of identifying Slot as Klopp’s replacement as the Dutch coach is similar to Klopp in many ways. The 45-year-old plays very attacking football and will be willing to give young players a chance if deemed good enough.

Slot has managed Feyenoord since 2021 and has brought the club a lot of success. The Pride of Rotterdam won the Eredivisie last season and recently added the KNVB Cup to their trophy cabinet.

A deal is not done and the Merseyside club will not be putting all their eggs in the one basket. As of now, it looks like the Feyenoord boss will become the next manager of Liverpool but there is still some way to go before we see the Dutch coach in the dugout at Anfield.