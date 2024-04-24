Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres this summer, with the former Manchester City player looking likely to leave the Nou Camp.

The Spain international has not lived up to expectations at Barca, and a report from Todo Fichajes now states that it seems almost impossible for him to stay at the club next season.

The report adds that Villa have already been in contact with Torres’ agent, and that they could be ready to try their luck with an offer in the region of €30million to bring him to Villa Park this summer.

Even if Torres isn’t quite at the level required for clubs like Man City or Barcelona, he could surely have an important role to play for Villa as they look to keep progressing under the expert management of Unai Emery, who has improved a lot of the players currently on the club’s books.

Ferran Torres transfer: Will Aston Villa be able to sign the Spaniard?

Villa seem to have a strong interest in Torres, but it will be interesting to see if they can emerge as the strongest candidate for the 24-year-old as one imagines there’ll be other suitors in the running if he really is on his way out of the Nou Camp.

Torres, however, could do well to choose Villa right now as they’re really going places under Emery, and may even have Champions League football to offer him next season.

AVFC could be even more of a force next season if they can continue to progress as they have, and if they can bring in signings of this calibre while also holding on to key names like Douglas Luiz, Youri Tielemans, Leon Bailey, and Ollie Watkins.

Emery’s side are currently six points ahead of Tottenham, but the north Londoners have two games in hand so could still overtake them into the Champions League places.