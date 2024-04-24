Man Utd intensifying efforts to sign assist machine, pressure to get it done before Euro 2024

Manchester United are reportedly intensifying their efforts to seal the potential €40million transfer of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong as his release clause expires before Euro 2024.

Man Utd are understandably keen on the impressive Dutchman, who has been one of the star performers in European football this season with great numbers of goals and assists in a wing-back role in surprise Bundesliga title-winning side Bayer Leverkusen.

Frimpong would surely be a huge upgrade on the likes of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back for the Red Devils, and it seems they’re keen to step up their pursuit of the player, according to Sport Bild, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

It remains to be seen if United can remain in a strong position for Frimpong, however, as one imagines there will surely be plenty of other top clubs looking at the 23-year-old this summer.

Frimpong transfer: Man United might be a step down for the right-back

After such a superb season for this unbeaten Leverkusen side, it will be interesting to see if Frimpong is as ready to move to Old Trafford as a player of his calibre might have been in the past.

This is no longer the same Man United that dominated English football for so long under Sir Alex Ferguson, with the club becoming a bit of a mess since the legendary Scottish tactician’s retirement back in 2013.

Frimpong could help lift MUFC out of their slump, but it would also be a bit of a gamble for him to go there now when he could stay put at a Leverkusen side that are really going places under exciting young manager Xabi Alonso.

So many other big names have moved to United in recent times but ended up going downhill, so Frimpong might do well to avoid following in the footsteps of the likes of Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Antony.