Jamie Carragher has taken a cautious approach to the possibility of Arne Slot succeeding Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

After announcing he will be leaving his role at the end of the season earlier this year, Klopp, 56, is preparing for his final few games.

Now on the lookout for a new boss to take charge next season, CEO of Football Michael Edwards has been tasked with finding a suitable replacement for the legendary German.

Although Xabi Alonso emerged as the early frontrunner, the Spaniard committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen and will be remaining in Germany for at least one more season.

Consequently, Feyenoord’s Arne Slot, 45, has now raced to the front of the queue with the Premier League outfit reportedly recently opening talks with the Dutchman (Paul Joyce).

Now reacting to the saga’s latest development, former defender turned pundit Carragher believes the jump from Eredivisie to Premier League football could be too great for the 45-year-old.