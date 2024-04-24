Jamie Carragher singles out two Liverpool players following derby defeat to Everton

Jamie Carragher singled out two Liverpool stars for criticism as a 2-0 defeat to rivals Everton all but ended their Premier League title hopes.

The Reds headed into the Merseyside derby knowing they needed three points to keep their title hopes alive, but endured a tough night at the hands of their rivals.

It was the first time Everton have beaten Liverpool at Goodison Park in the league since 2010, a game in which now Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta scored in.

Carragher not happy with two Liverpool players

Everton started the game well and won a penalty in the opening minutes before it was subsequently overturned by VAR for offside.

Jurgen Klopp’s men didn’t heed the warning with Jarrad Branthwaite opening the scoring from a set piece after 27 minutes.

Reds legend Carragher was fuming with the defending for the goal and branded it awful, before singling out Ibrahima Konate for blame.

“How many times have Liverpool given free kicks away? I mean, that is the name of the game for Everton”, Carragher said on Sky Sports at half-time.

“Everton have been fantastic, certainly with the set pieces, they’ve looked like scoring on every single one.

“The amount of times Liverpool have given fouls away in their own half and Konate, what is he doing?! He doesn’t know where he is. He just sticks a leg out at it.

“But Everton definitely deserved to go in front and deserved to get a goal from a set piece.”

The France international was eventually substituted after 63 minutes and replaced by Jarell Quansah.

The Toffees doubled their lead in the second half when Dominic Calvin-Lewin headed home from a corner.

Klopp’s men never looked in control of the game and Carragher was also critical of Alexis Mac Allister for giving away too many fouls.

‘”The naivety of Liverpool in terms of how you play a derby game. They got away with one with the penalty, the 46-year-old added.

“Forget this game, whenever you come to Goodison as a Liverpool player, there’s two rules that you’ll always do, you don’t give silly fouls away and get the crowd up, and you move the ball on quickly and don’t let tackles come in.

“Mac Allister in midfield, who has been fantastic for Liverpool this season, he’s given so many fouls away and he’s taking too long on the ball and he’s allowing people to tackle them and it lifts the crowd.”

Defeat means Liverpool are now three points behind Arsenal and a point ahead of Manchester Cit, although they have played two games more than Pep Guardiola’s side.