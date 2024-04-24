21-year-old Crystal Palace star out of favour with Oliver Glasner

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will have to bide his time at Crystal Palace as the youngster is nowhere near the starting 11 at Selhurst Park at present 

The 21-year-old was handed 130 minutes of senior team action this season by former Palace manager Roy Hodgson but the winger has not got a look in since Oliver Glasner has been in charge.

The Austrian coach has steered Crystal Palace away from the Premier League’s relegation zone in recent weeks with wins over Liverpool and West Ham. That has coincided with the return of star man Michael Olise who played a big part in the 5-2 over the Hammers last weekend.

The winger is a certain starter at Selhurst Park alongside Eberechi Eze and Mateta. Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp are Glasner’s backup options, which leaves little room for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

When asked about the 21-year-old’s chances of playing at his press conference on Tuesday, Glasner responded by indicating that Rak-Sakyi is pretty far down the pecking order.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will need to be patient at Crystal Palace

“The situation is that we all agree with Eze, Olise and Mateta, it’s three amazing players in a really good shape,” Glasner said.

“Ebs scores goals. JP scores goals. Michael scores goals and gets assists.

“With Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard, we have three players who could start every game because they also deserve it with their quality and talent.

“It’s maybe now a tough moment for Jes.”

