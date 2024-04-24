Chelsea star set to leave Stamford Bridge after Newcastle trigger clause

Chelsea defender Lewis Hall is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer as Newcastle have triggered the obligation-to-buy clause in the full-backs loan deal at St James’ Park.

The left-back joined the Magpies on loan for the 2023/24 campaign but things have not gone perfectly for Hall.

The 19-year-old has only played 500 minutes this season as he has struggled to get into Eddie Howe’s team. However, being so young, there is a lot of room for development in the Chelsea loanee.

Hall is now set to join Newcastle permanently this summer after the obligation-to-buy clause was activated after the Magpies’ 4-0 victory over Tottenham ensured they will finish no lower than 14th in the Premier League this season.

The deal for the 19-year-old is worth £28million and according to Football Insider, the payment will not be made until July

This will be very useful money for Chelsea as the Blues need to sell players this summer to ease their financial fair play worries.

From a Newcastle point fo view, the Tyneside club are getting a very talented youngster and it will be exciting to see how far he can go in the sport.

