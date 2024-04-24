Exclusive: Liverpool schedule another meeting with new managerial target

Although there’s no real panic at Liverpool at present, it’s clear that the Reds need to move quickly if they want Jurgen Klopp’s replacement in at Anfield in good time.

The German coach, who has marked an era at the club, will leave once his contract runs out on June 30, and is expected to take a well-earned sabbatical away from the game.

Whomever comes in will have a job on their hands to not only continue playing the free-flowing football for which Liverpool have become renowned, but also to develop the side that Klopp built.

It’s going to be no easy task, and hence why Michael Edwards and the board have to get the appointment exactly right.

New meeting for Liverpool managerial target

It was initially felt that Sporting’s Ruben Amorin could be the man to take the club forward, though the 39-year-old Portuguese seemingly isn’t the favourite now.

According to Fabrizio Romano, talking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing, the Reds have scheduled a further meeting with Feyenoord’s Arne Slot.

The 45-year-old has worked wonders with the Eredivisie giants, losing only four games in almost two seasons.

It’s believed that Slot would be amenable to the switch though he’ll need broad shoulders for the initial backlash if things don’t go as well as expected.

That’s always assuming things get that far of course.

Amorim remains in the background but is still a candidate, and it’s possible that others may emerge before the club make a decision on who they want to move the club forward.

Given that the transfer window is only a couple of months away, it’s in everyone’s interests if something can be concluded swiftly.

That way, some sort of continuity can be put in place, rather than a panic buy managerially which could upset the apple cart at Anfield.