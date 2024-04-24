As Arne Slot gets closer to taking over for Jurgen Klopp as manager of Liverpool, talks have begun with Feyenoord.

With Liverpool formally contacting his club to negotiate a deal, Slot’s move to Anfield is suddenly looking more and more realistic.

Given that Slot, 45, does not have a release clause in the three-year deal he signed last summer, it is unclear how much compensation Feyenoord will expect.

The Dutchman is keen to leave the Eredivisie club and join Liverpool to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the talks between both the clubs have continued and Slot has even discussed the appointments of his backroom staff member with the Premier League club.

According to Ben Jacobs, the compensation fee which the Reds would be required to pay for Slot could be €10m+ should a deal be agreed.

Jacobs further mentioned that it could be closer to €15m, depending on other backroom staff exits.

The Merseyside club have moved on from Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim, who looked like leading candidates to get the Anfield job at one stage.

Slot plays bold and attacking football which impressed Liverpool

The Premier League club admire Slot because of his attacking football and his attitude towards recruitment.

The Premier League club feels the Feyenoord boss can work collaboratively with the club chiefs as far as recruitment and big decisions are concerned.

The Reds are not only looking to bring in a manager who can develop young talent at the club, but also recruit players who are inclined with the club’s vision on and off the pitch.

Liverpool’s offer has been rejected

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Reds have had their initial offer for Slot rejected by the Dutch club.

Slot has also been in communication with Liverpool, and he is excited about the prospect of joining the Premier League club.

It will be interesting to see how the situation between Liverpool, Feyenoord and Slot progresses.