No discussions taking place for major Man City target says Romano

This summer could be an important one for a number of Premier League clubs, not least reigning champions, Man City.

Pep Guardiola’s side are still on for a double of a record-breaking fourth consecutive English top-flight title as well as another FA Cup, notwithstanding that both Arsenal and Liverpool will have a say in the destination of the title, whilst Man United will be hoping to go one better than last season in the oldest cup competition in the world.

Regardless of the outcome in both competitions, it’s a certainty that Guardiola will want to improve his side once more by tweaking personnel in one or two positions.

Man City not talking with Bruno Guimaraes at present

It’s that attention to detail which arguably has kept the Cityzens at the top of the Premier League tree for so long, and why other clubs clearly have a long way to go to match the strength in depth of the City squad.

One player that’s been recently linked to a move to the Etihad Stadium is Newcastle United’s talisman, Bruno Guimaraes.

The talented Brazilian has been the fulcrum for the Magpies this season, despite the 2023/24 campaign perhaps not going as well as the club expected.

Eddie Howe would surely not let him go without a fight, even if the manager has to accept that one major Newcastle star would need to leave in order to balance the books for Financial Fair Play.

At present, any notion that it’s Bruno that’s going to move on has been played down by Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer expert, talking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing, said:

“We’ve had more stories about Bruno Guimaraes, this time being linked with Manchester City. Still, as mentioned in recent days, Bruno is being linked with every top club in the world at the moment – City, Arsenal, PSG, United, all the clubs… it’s normal that all these clubs like and follow Bruno but according to my sources, nothing is advanced or concrete so far.

“There are no discussions taking place now, it will take some days or weeks to understand more. No fresh changes.”

It’s possible that the situation could change as the transfer window comes ever closer, and one can never say never where football is concerned.

The situation at present just doesn’t seem as clear cut as what appears to have been reported elsewhere.