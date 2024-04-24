Man City star becomes the latest player to be targeted by Real Madrid

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has become the latest player to be linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

The Spaniard has been a key component of the Man City machine that has enjoyed success under Pep Guardiola.

His importace can be judged by comparing Man City’s results with and without Rodri in the starting line-up.

However, the reliable midfielder has now been linked with a move to La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Journalist Joan Fontes’ claims, which TEAMtalk have reported, state that Man City director Txiki Begiristain has disclosed that Real Madrid are interested in signing Rodri.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly interested in buying elite midfielders for his team.

Rodri arrived from Atletico Madrid, a local rival of Los Blancos, but he and the team have not yet come to an agreement on conditions for a contract extension.

It is difficult to imagine a Man City team without the 27-year-old midfielder but they need to make sure they tie him up to a long term contract soon.

The latest reports of Rodri being chased by Real Madrid would upset the Man City fans.

Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva have both been linked with moves away from the Premier League champions in recent weeks.

The Belgian midfielder is a long term target of the Saudi Pro League, while Bernardo Silva is attracting interest from Real Madrid’s biggest rivals Barcelona.

Even though Los Blancos have been blessed with talented options in the midfield with Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham all at the club.

They could be planning for life without Luka Modric, who could leave the club at the end of this season or next season, and Toni Kroos, who faces an uncertain future at the club.

Rodri would be a worthy replacement of either Modric or Kroos as he would give their midfield quality in passing and controlling the tempo of the game.