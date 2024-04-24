Man City suffer injury blow as Erling Haaland is ruled out for Brighton trip

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that striker Erling Haaland will miss the match against Brighton on Thursday.

BBC reporter Simon Stone has confirmed that Guardiola has issued the important update about the fitness of Haaland.

As the manager continues to oversee a demanding schedule, Guardiola’s team travels to the Amex on Thursday in order to maintain their title chase.

Guardiola criticised the “unacceptable” scheduling after his team defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup, saying it was unfair that his team had to play the Cup semi-final at Wembley just a few days after losing to Real Madrid on penalties in the Champions League.

Man City’s match away against Brighton could prove to be crucial in the title race against Arsenal and Liverpool.

Because of a muscle injury, Norwegian striker Haaland was already doubtful.

He urged Guardiola to take him off during the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal match against Real Madrid, and he was unavailable for the FA Cup semifinal match at Wembley on Saturday against Chelsea.

Stones and Foden declared fit to face Brighton

Guardiola did, however, reiterate that John Stones and Phil Foden are both available for selection.

The Man City manager said, as quoted by the official club website:

“Erling is not ready for tomorrow. The other two are ready,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“It’s not a big issue but he’s not available,” he continued on the striker.

Haaland will be a big miss for the Premier League champions in their difficult trip away to Brighton.

Man City need their talisman back for title race

The Man City manager confirming that “it’s not a big issue” regarding the striker would give the City faithful some hope of an early return from injury.

The Premier League champions will be hoping to continue their impressive domestic form to catch up Arsenal at the top of the league table.

The Gunners moved four points ahead of Guardiola’s men with an emphatic 5-0 win against Chelsea, however, the Sky Blues have two games in hand over Mikel Arteta’s team.