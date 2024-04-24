Former Manchester United and Manchester City Carlos Tevez was brought to the hospital with chest pains.

After seeking medical attention, the 40-year-old spent the night in a clinic in the upmarket San Isidro neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

He has more tests scheduled for today at another local hospital.

Stress has been connected to the issues according to local reports. Tevez has not yet issued a formal statement.

Independente said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“Our coach, Carlos Tevez, went to the La Trinidad Hospital in San Isidro with chest pain.

“They carried out the corresponding tests and they were satisfactory.

“Today he will continue with a series of tests scheduled in advance as part of a general check-up.”

In a later message, the club added: “Carlos Tevez will be hospitalised as a precaution until the corresponding tests are completed.”

The Finochietto Hospital in Buenos Aires is the facility where he will go through more tests.

Former Argentinian striker has blood pressure issues

Tevez has reportedly had blood pressure problems and is constantly examined by doctors.

In August 2023, Tevez took over as head coach of Independiente, and in December, he extended his contract until 2026.

That came after he transformed them into trophy contenders from relegation candidates the previous season.

As of right now, the team sits sixth in the Primera Division of Argentina.

Tevez played for Man United and Man City

During his time in the Premier League, he played for West Ham, Man United and Man City.

He won two Premier League titles and a Champions League at Man United and one Premier League title at Man City.

After that, he joined Juventus before joining Boca Juniors again in Argentina and retiring in 2021.

The striker was loved by all the supporters of the teams he played for because of his commitment and dedication which was a crucial part of his playing style.