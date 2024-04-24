Man United News: Red Devils get green light to sign long-term midfield target

Following a significant decision by Barcelona on the future of midfielder Frenkie De Jong, Manchester United could finally complete the signing of the player.

The Red Devils have been consistently linked with the Dutch international.

During Erik ten Hag’s first transfer window at Old Trafford, the former Ajax manager wanted to bring De Jong to Manchester with him.

However, his move failed as the midfielder decided to extend his stay at Camp Nou.

Having managed De Jong at Ajax, ten Hag is an admirer of the midfielder, who was an important member of his successful Ajax team.

According to the Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona are interested in letting De Jong leave the club as they have other priorities to strengthen their squad.

As per Sport, Barca Sporting Director Deco is eager to add a talented midfielder to the pivot position since neither the Dutchman nor any of his teammates have been able to perform to the standard required at the club.

Deco believes that signing a quality player is more vital than hanging onto De Jong.

Man United can now make a move for De Jong

This development would come as a huge boost to Man United, who are looking to sign midfielders in the summer.

After uncertainty surrounding the future of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat at the club, the Red Devils want a new midfield commander.

The Premier League club have suffered on a regular basis this season with their midfield being considered weak and slow.

De Jong would connect the defense to the attack and provide stability to a confused and impatient Man United midfield.

Man United face competition for Dutch international

In another update, Spanish newspaper Nacional (via Football365) have reported that Man United have agreed to pay €90 million (£77 million) for long-term target De Jong, with the Netherlands international’s future at Barcelona “becoming a mystery.”

It remains to be seen where De Jong’s future lies as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain as well are both reportedly keen to get his signature done.