Man United fans mock Jurgen Klopp at Old Trafford as Premier League dreams fade away

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s Premier League dreams look to have disappeared following their 2-0 defeat to Everton and Man United fans enjoyed the news as the score began to filter through at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were also in action against Sheffield United on Wednesday night while the Reds were away at Everton at Goodison Park. United won their game 4-2 but they also got to celebrate Liverpool’s downfall when Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored to double the Toffees’ lead in the Merseyside Derby.

As that news filtered through at Old Trafford, the Man United fans mocked Reds manager Jurgen Klopp by chanting via talkSPORT: “Jurgen’s cracking up.”

Man United have the most league title in Engish football history and with Liverpool just one behind their Manchester rivals, the Merseyside club’s defeat means that United remain on top for at least another season.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League dreams are over

The defeat at Everton means Liverpool’s Premier League dreams are all but over as the Reds are three points behind Arsenal, who also have a much better goal difference. Man City are also a point behind Klopp’s team but have two games in hand.

With just four games remaining, it will be very difficult for Liverpool to win the Premier League from here and the Merseyside Derby defeat is part of a terrible few weeks for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The Reds were on for a quadruple just over a month ago but have been knocked out of the FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League title race in the time since. It is a sad way to see Klopp’s time at Anfield end but it will go down well in Manchester.