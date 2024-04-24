Man United set aside €60m for top class Inter ace

It’s sure to be one of the most important recent summer transfer windows for Man United come the end of this season.

Not only is it likely that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will want to make a splash in the market as if to emphasise his arrival at Old Trafford, but there’s an inherent need for the club to buy best-in-class players for a number of positions.

Under Erik ten Hag the Red Devils have slowly but surely gone downhill, and their FA Cup semi-final against Coventry encapsulated everything that’s wrong with the squad at present.

Man United want best-in-class defender

Seemingly devoid of any real leadership and cohesion, United can count themselves very lucky indeed that VAR came to their rescue in the last minute of extra-time.

It brought into sharp focus once again why the squad needs a brilliant defender to keep things tight at the back.

According to TV Play (h/t Fichajes), United are willing to set aside €60m in order to acquire Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan.

It isn’t clear if that would be enough to get the recently-crowned Serie A champions to part with one of the jewels in their crown, however, it does signal an intent from the Premier League side.

They would also need to present a compelling argument as to why it would be better for Bastoni to be plying his trade at Old Trafford next season.

A season in which Inter will play in the Champions League, and Man United might not play in Europe at all.

That in itself could be a deal breaker, though the financial offer to the player himself might at the very least get his representatives around the negotiating table.

The history of the club and the chance to be part of the team that brings back the glory years is a compelling argument for anyone too.