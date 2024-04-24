Man United have concerns over summer deal for linked striker

Man United could withdraw from the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The Bees’ hitman is expected to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract will have just 12 months to run.

Rumoured to be a target for most of the Premier League’s top clubs, Toney, 28, faces an uncertain future and must wait to see which side blinks first.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils could pull plug on Ivan Toney deal

However, while Spurs and Chelsea’s stance remains unclear following Arsenal’s withdrawn interest, according to a recent report from GiveMeSport, ‘further explorations’ into the 28-year-old have prompted Man United to have ‘reservations’.

New minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe now leads United’s sporting operation. While a lot of focus will be on what to do with Erik Ten Hag following a poor season, a new hitman to accompany youngster Rasmus Hojlund will be of equal importance.

The Red Devils’ transfer window is also set to see the club sanction several sales to raise funds including top earners Raphael Varane and Casemiro.

A move for Toney, although likely to underwhelm fans, could represent a change in strategy by the club’s new ownership, but with concerns already there, it may not be worth United taking the gamble, especially at a time when they must get it right.

Since joining the Bees from Peterborough in 2019, Toney, who also has two senior international caps for England to his name, has scored 72 goals and registered 22 assists in 137 games in all competitions.