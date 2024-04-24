Newcastle jump ahead of Liverpool in race for Sporting Lisbon star

Newcastle United have reportedly overtaken Liverpool in the race for Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande.

Diomande is just 20 years old and is attracting the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs following his impressive performances for Sporting.

The Ivorian has established himself as one of the best defenders in Portugal, making 34 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three goals.

Newcastle leapfrog Liverpool in race for Diamonde?

There have been plenty of links between the Reds and Sporting in recent weeks with manager Ruben Amorim widely tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp, but despite having discussions negotiations didn’t progress.

Liverpool have now opened negotiations with Feyenoord boss Arne Slott and look set on trying to appoint the Dutchman.

With Liverpool set to opt against appointing Amorim it means it could be more difficult for them if they wish to sign any of Sporting’s star men.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Newcastle believe they now have a much better chance of signing Diomande, with the Ivory Coast international going from strength to strength following his move from Danish side FC Midtjylland in January 2023.

The Magpies have reportedly jumped Liverpool in the race for the defender, and are believed to have made an approach to Sporting.

The report adds Eddie Howe’s side want to know the Ivorian’s price tag and if he would be open to a move to St James’ Park.

A Bola mention a host of top clubs in Europe are also interested including Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, but currently Newcastle have done the most groundwork.

Sporting are inline to make a huge profit on a player they paid just under £6.5m for, with defending having a release clause of £69m in his contract.

The Portuguese club are believed to want that fee paid in full before allowing Diomande to join any potential suitors.