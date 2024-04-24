Fears that Chelsea’s chaotic few years could put top managers off replacing Pochettino

There may reportedly be some fears that Chelsea will be unable to lure top managers to Stamford Bridge now if they decide to sack Mauricio Pochettino at the end of this season.

It’s been another dire campaign at Stamford Bridge, with Pochettino not really managing to improve on last season’s struggles under Graham Potter and caretaker manager Frank Lampard.

According to the Telegraph, Pochettino’s future doesn’t seem entirely safe, though some players feel the Blues would benefit from keeping the Argentine for a bit longer to keep some stability.

It seems concerns have also been raised about Chelsea struggling to lure in ideal replacements for Pochettino, though some sources have also played down those fears, insisting that there’d be plenty of big names who’d be up for the job.

Pochettino: Does he deserve more time at Chelsea?

There’s no doubt Pochettino arrived at Chelsea as a big name, and he should in theory have been a safer, more experienced option than someone like Potter, who looked like he’d been thrust into a job at this level too soon last season, despite showing so much promise in his previous job at Brighton.

While CFC have occasionally shown some signs of progress under Pochettino, it’s also debatable if this season has really been any better than last, as the west London club have just been thrashed 5-0 by Arsenal, meaning they’ve now conceded their highest amount of goals ever in a Premier League season.

Chelsea have a long-term project in place now, with plenty of talented young players at the club, but this is also far from the kind of level their fans became used to under the previous ownership.

It might be that this long-term approach will eventually prove fruitful, but at the moment this just looks like a team with huge amounts of money pumped into it that leaks goals and doesn’t play particularly good football in any department.