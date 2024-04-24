Villa under huge pressure to sell first-team player to Newcastle this summer

Aston Villa look to be under growing pressure to sell Jacob Ramsey this summer amid interest from Newcastle United in a potential £50million transfer deal.

Ramsey has impressed in his time at Villa Park and there have also been occasional links with Arsenal, Tottenham and other big clubs, but it now seems the strongest interest is coming from Newcastle.

Ramsey is a homegrown talent and therefore Villa could benefit from the pure profit from his potential sale due to Financial Fair Play concerns.

We’ve seen Everton and Nottingham Forest docked points for breaking FFP rules this season, and Villa will no doubt be concerned, as will many other clubs, about the same thing happening to them.

Newcastle themselves may have to make sales this summer, with speculation over Bruno Guimaraes’ future, but if he leaves then Ramsey could be a fine opportunity to replace him in midfield.