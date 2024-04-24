(Video) Rasmus Hojlund makes it 4-2 against Sheff Utd

Manchester United FC Sheffield United FC
Manchester United appear to have survived a scare during Wednesday night’s Premier League clash against Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils came into tonight’s game off the back of an abysmal FA Cup semi-final showing against Championship side Coventry City.

And desperate to prove they’re still to be considered one of the country’s biggest teams, Erik Ten Hag was hoping to see a solid performance against Chris Wilder’s struggling Blades.

However, despite being the match’s overwhelming favourites, the Red Devils found themselves trailing on two occasions.

Harry Maguire did equalise before Bruno Fernandes netted from the penalty spot to make it 2-2 following goals from Jayden Bogle and Ben Brereton Diaz.

Captain Fernandes then made it 3-2 with a stunning long-range effort with Rasmus Hojlund the latest player to get on the scoresheet.

Game over now, surely.

