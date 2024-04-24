Chelsea ready to capitalise on Saudi transfer interest in high-earning flop

Chelsea could reportedly be ready to cash in on Raheem Sterling this summer if clubs from Saudi Arabia step up their interest in him.

The England international is Chelsea’s highest earner but has struggled for form at Stamford Bridge, seemingly leaving his future in some doubt even if he’s not shown a willingness to leave, according to the Telegraph.

Sterling was once a world class performer during his peak years at Manchester City, but it’s fair to say Chelsea have rarely seen the best of him since his move to Stamford Bridge last season, and a move away this summer could be for the best for all parties involved.

The Blues would surely do well to get Sterling off their wage bill to make room for better players, though it might be hard to shift him if he’s not angling for a move and is on better money than he might realistically make elsewhere.

Sterling transfer: Will Chelsea sell the former City man?

Saudi Pro League clubs showed a lot of ambition last summer as they signed big names like N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Ruben Neves, which followed on from their move for Cristiano Ronaldo earlier in the year.

Sterling would be another big name for Saudi clubs, so it will be interesting to see if they can get hold of him to make another statement, or if they’re forced to look elsewhere.

Chelsea fans will surely be hoping that their club can offload the 29-year-old as he’s just not had the desired impact in his time in west London, with there surely being better and younger attacking wide players out there who will be available on the market this summer.

Football Insider have linked Chelsea with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who perhaps seems a perfect example of someone who’d make a good long-term replacement for Sterling.