Tottenham considering £45m offer for Brentford’s star man

Tottenham are reportedly considering a £45m bid for Brentford’s Ivan Toney as Ange Postecoglou looks to add more firepower to his squad.

Spurs are preparing to bolster their ranks as they prepare for a return to European football next season.

Postecoglou has revitalised the north London outfit following difficult spells under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, with Champions League qualification still very much a possibility this season.

Spurs preparing a bid for Toney

Spurs sold star man Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer and are still looking to find an out and out replacement for the England international.

The responsibility of finding the back of net has largely fallen on the shoulders of Heung-Min Son with Richarlison not contributing much despite an improved season.

Toney returned from his eight month ban in January and has put in some impressive performances for Brentford, scoring four goals in 14 appearances.

The 28-year-old could be set for a big move this summer, and GIVEMESPORT report Tottenham are considering a move for the striker if there’s a lack of competition for his signature.

It had been reported in January that Brentford wanted £100m for their star man with Spurs amongst the interested clubs along with Chelsea and Arsenal, but he remained at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Toney is out of contract in 2025 and Brentford’s valuation will likely have to decrease or they could risk losing him on a free.

GIVEMESPORT adds the Bees have set a price tag of £60m, which Spurs wouldn’t be prepared to meet, but they may be prepared to go in at £45m and test their resolve.

Interest in Toney has certainly declined with Arsenal and Chelsea seemingly focused on other targets whilst Manchester United reportedly have reservations over the striker.

All this could leave the door open for Spurs with Postecoglou able to offer the striker plenty of first team minutes.