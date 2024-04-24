“We are in the race” – Move for Tottenham outcast could affect Liverpool manager chase

As the end of the season approaches, so attention will turn to the summer transfer window, and a move for one Tottenham outcast could well have implications in Liverpool’s manager search.

Ange Postecoglou appears to have got most things right in the blue and white half of north London this season, and with a few games left to go there’s still a chance of the Lilywhites qualifying for the Champions League next season.

That would absolutely show progress from Tottenham’s point of view, and allow the club a platform from which to build.

Tottenham ace could move to Feyenoord

Making the right moves in the summer would also help propel the club forward.

One player that’s almost certain to miss out on that is outcast Bryan Gil. The young Spaniard hasn’t had a look in of late, and The Standard note that he hasn’t started a game since December.

To that end, moving him on at the end of the season appears to be a no brainer, and one club that have shown a clear interest in him are Feyenoord.

Managed by Arne Slot, the Dutch side are once again flying high in the Eredivisie, and it’s clear that the manager admires the skill set of the talented 23-year-old.

“The fact that we are in the race for Gil has been the case for several transfer windows,” Feyenoord’s director, Dennis te Kloese, said to Algemeen Dagblad (h/t The Standard).

“We are looking again at what is possible. We offer a fantastic platform to give boys a good continuation of their career. Or to show themselves again. Gil is a good player, but there are many more clubs that are looking at that boy.”

Transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, notes on X (formerly Twitter), however, that Slot is the new managerial target for Liverpool.

??? One more direct contact will take place soon between Arne Slot and Liverpool board to discuss more key points of the project. Slot, keen on Liverpool job and concrete option as he’s highly rated by #LFC. pic.twitter.com/Dp9UdQIuyt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2024

To that end, a move for Gil would make little sense unless the Dutch giants were actually planning ahead in the eventuality that their current managerial set up would shortly be changing.

For the time being, the status quo remains as is, and the next few weeks should give everyone a chance to assess the current situation and how to effectively move forward.