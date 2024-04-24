(Video) Ben Brereton Diaz fires Sheff Utd into shock Old Trafford lead

Despite being pegged back just moments before the half-time break in tonight’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford, Sheffield United have regained their lead over Manchester United five minutes into the game’s second half.

Jayden Bogle opened the game’s scoring after 35 minutes before Harry Maguire pulled one back just eight minutes later.

And although the home team were clear favourites to go on and take all three points after they equalised, it has been the away team who have struck back.

Scoring at the 50-minute mark, Chilean striker Ben Brereton Diaz has fired the Blades into a shock 2-1 lead.

Pictures from BeIN Sports.

