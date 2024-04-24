(Video) – Carragher questions the futures of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez

Jamie Carragher has questioned the futures of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez following Liverpool’s defeat to Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Jurgen Klopp’s men slipped to a 2-0 loss at Goodison Park thanks to goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, which all but ended their Premier League title hopes.

After the game Carragher questioned the futures of both Salah and Nunez claiming there’s a discussion to be had about what the future holds for the Egyptian.

In regards to Nunez the Sky Sports pundit believes after two years it’s time Liverpool moved on from the Uruguayan claiming he hasn’t delivered in the big moments.

Liverpool will look to bounce back from the derby defeat when they head to West Ham on Saturday in the lunchtime kick-off.

Watch: Jamie Carragher discusses the futures of Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez

