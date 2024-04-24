(Video) Harry Maguire nets quick equaliser to draw Man United level vs. Blades

Harry Maguire has come up clutch against Sheffield United during Wednesday night’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Despite having the vast majority of the game’s possession, the Red Devils found themselves 1-0 down after 35 minutes after full-back Jayden Bogle blasted the ball beyond a helpless Andre Onana.

However, scoring a crucial equaliser just eight minutes later, defender Maguire managed to get the deftest of touches on an Alejandro Garnacho cross before seeing the ball ease its way past Wes Foderingham.

Pictures from BeIN Sports.

Facing more dropped points, United must turn this one around or risk seeing manager Erik Ten Hag dismissed.

 

