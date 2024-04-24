Gary O’Neil fan of La Liga goalkeeper; has asked Wolves to pursue deal

Gary O’Neil wants to sign a new goalkeeper during the summer transfer window, and according to recent reports, has asked Wolves to pursue a deal for Las Palmas shot-stopper Alvaro Valles.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claim the Midlands-based side are a possible destination for Valles, 26, who recently declined to sign a contract extension.

Eager to add depth to his squad in preparation for next season, O’Neil will know that Jose Sa, who will turn 32 next season, is an ageing figure and must be supported.

Consequently, Valles has emerged as a target and one that is attainable due to his availability.

Set to be a free agent at the end of next season, the 26-year-old Spaniard could be an affordable option and one that would certainly add some quality to O’Neil’s backline.

Since being promoted to Las Palmas’s senior first team in 2019, Valles, who is currently valued at around £13 million (TM), has kept 46 clean sheets from 132 games in all competitions.