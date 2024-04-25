Video: De Bruyne puts Manchester City in the lead with a Van-Persie esque diving header

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City have struck first against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex stadium.

The Citizens took the lead inside 18 minutes through Kevin De Bruyne who latched onto an accurate cross from Kyle Walker down the right, and the Belgian international provided a Robin Van-Persie esque finish with a brilliant diving header.

This goal sends Manchester City back to within a point of Arsenal who still sit at the top of the Premier League table, but Pep Guardiola’s men still possess a game in hand over the Gunners. Meanwhile, they’re two points above Liverpool who fell to a defeat against Everton on Wednesday evening.

More Stories Kevin De Bruyne

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.